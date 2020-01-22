  • Bookmark this page

Attempted robbery arrest in Ipswich

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 22nd January 2020 09:03

Police

Police have arrested two teenagers in connection with an attempted robbery in Ipswich.

It follows an incident at Cardinal Park car park on Grafton Way in the town on Wednesday 15 January.

A victim, aged in his mid 20s, was going to the gym when he was approached by two males who demanded he hand over his phone to them. The male refused and he was unhurt.

Following enquires a 13 year old teenager was arrested and remains in police custody. A 16 year old male was also arrested and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

 

 

 

 

 

