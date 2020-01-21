Vigilance urged after catalytic converters stolen

Police are urging vigilance and appealing for information after a number of thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in Suffolk recently including the Ipswich, Newmarket, Haverhill and Bury St Edmunds areas.

Catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles in three locations in Ipswich during the evening of Monday 20th January. Vehicles were parked on Peterhouse Close, Havergate Road and Nightingale Road. In two incidents the owners who reported the crimes, witnessed two males interfering with their vehicles. On closer inspection they found that the catalytic converters had been removed. The thefts took place between 5.35pm and 5.44pm on Peterhouse Close (crime reference 37/4105/20); 8.15pm on Havergate Road (crime reference 37/4111/20) and Nightingale Road sometime between 7.15pm Monday 20th and 8.30am Tuesday 21st January (crime reference CAD 55 of 21/01/20).

Police were called at 6:15 pm on Friday 17 January to reports that a catalytic converter had been stolen from a Prius car parked on Springfield Ave, Bury St Edmunds. (crime reference 37/3598/20) It is understood that this was the second time the same vehicle had been affected. The first theft took place on 31 December at the same location.



Two thefts took place in Newmarket and one in Haverhill. At some point between 3.30pm on Tuesday 7 January and 11.15am on Wednesday 8 January, a catalytic converter was stolen from a car - a Lexus - while it was parked outside an address in Exning Road, Newmarket. (crime reference number 37/1565/20). A further incident was also reported on Wednesday 8 January. At some point overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, an unknown offender stole the catalytic converter from a car - a Honda Jazz - while it was parked outside a property in Freshfields, Newmarket. (Crime reference: 37/1580/20)



Another incident was reported on Wednesday 8 January. At some point overnight, unknown offender/s stole the catalytic converter from a car - a Toyota Yaris - while it was parked outside an address in Pipers Close, Haverhill. Crime reference: 37/1603/20



Any witnesses or anyone with any information about these incidents or who saw anything suspicious at the time should contact Suffolk police, quoting the relevant crime reference number.

