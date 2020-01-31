Over 200 arrests by Ipswich SNTs connected to class A drugs

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 31st January 2020 15:37

Drug dog

Over 200 arrests by Ipswich SNTs connected to class A drugs

Local police in Ipswich have arrested over 200 people in connection with the supply of class A drugs over the past 12 months.



As well as 221 arrests, around £41,000 cash was recovered and just under 3100 wraps of suspected class A drugs were seized by Safer Neighbourhood Team officers over the past year in the district.

Under the banner of ‘Operation Velocity' the force co-ordinates enforcement activity across the three policing areas (South, West and East) to tackle class A drug dealing.

Southern area Commander Supt. Kerry Cutler said: " We continue to take action across the town and wider area against those persons who continue to deal drugs. Officers and staff are working hard to ensure Suffolk remains a hostile environment for those who think they can come into our county and deal drugs".

"It has been a concerted and collective team effort by your Safer Neighbourhood Teams and other proactive teams to ensure we have targeted those people responsible for dealing drugs.

"I am also grateful to the public for constantly providing the valuable intelligence that helps us plan and co-ordinate our operational activity.

"This may be seeing suspicious vehicles or strange activity where you live. We really do value what is relayed to us and many of the arrests we make are as a result of information coming to us from the community to build a picture of activity."

"Policing alone will not solve the issue of drug addiction and we need to ensure everyone is playing their part to protect the community from drugs.

"This includes educating parents to the signs of county lines activity and ensuring that young people are aware of the risks of being groomed and showing them the reality of being involved in drugs use and supply."

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: "This is another great set of results by the Constabulary in the fight against drugs - well done to all involved, I appreciate all the complex work that goes into securing these arrests.

"It is really important that we continue to publicise the significant progress being made by Suffolk officers to tackle this atrocious issue. The illegal drugs trade is a real threat to our county and I applaud the Constabulary's ambition to make Suffolk a hostile environment to those who chose to deal drugs, we will not stand for it.

"On behalf of Suffolk residents I'd like to express my gratitude to all the officers and staff involved in these arrests, this is exactly what we need to show criminals we will not tolerate their illegal trading in our county."

Information can help us remove drugs and violence from our communities. If you know of suspicious activity taking place in your locality please let us know using the 101 number and we will respond, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.