Author: Marius West Published: 24th January 2020 08:46

Latest communities see Neighbourhood Plans adopted



Aldham, Elmsett and, Botesdale and Rickinghall, have become the latest communities to have their Neighbourhood Plans adopted following council meetings this week.

Neighbourhood Plans should set out a positive vision for how an area can be developed in ways that meet identified local need.

Unlike more traditional types of plans or statements produced by town or parish councils, successful Neighbourhood Plans also have statutory weight and status, they become part of council's Development Plan, and will be used when determining planning applications in the relevant area.

Aldham's Neighbourhood Plan was formally adopted at Babergh Full Council on 21 January, following a referendum held in the parish on Thursday 5 December 2019 which saw over 91% of votes cast in support of the plan.

The Botesdale and Rickinghall Neighbourhood Plan was adopted by Mid Suffolk Full Council today (23 January). The referendum was held on Thursday 28 November 2019, where 87% of those who voted did so in favour of adopting the plan.

These follow the adoption of the Elmsett Neighbourhood Plan by Babergh District Council in December, following a referendum in November which saw 94% of votes cast in favour of the plan.

Neighbourhood Plans must be formally adopted within an eight week period following a successful local referendum. This usually takes place at Full Council, however, December's meeting was cancelled due to pre-election rules ahead of the General Election. This meant Elmsett's plan was adopted in an ‘out of meeting' action instead.

Cllr Clive Arthey, Babergh District Council's cabinet member for planning, said:

"It's great to see Aldham, one of our smaller parishes, come together to prepare and now have their Neighbourhood Plan formally adopted. My congratulations to them and also to Elmsett for having reached this stage.

"We have many parishes working on or thinking about Neighbourhood Plans, which continue to play a crucial role in how we plan positively for the future and add value at the local level."

Cllr David Burn, Mid Suffolk District Council's cabinet member for planning, said:

"I'm pleased to see Botesdale and Rickinghall have their joint Neighbourhood Plan adopted by the council. The commitment and energy involved in drawing up a Neighbourhood Plan cannot be underestimated and shows just how special these places are to their communities.

"Building homes is a key government priority and Neighbourhood Plans are an important way for communities to shape how their areas grow and develop over coming years. I look forward to seeing more areas come forward with their plans."

This now brings the total number of adopted plans in Babergh and Mid Suffolk to twelve, with more than 35 other parishes across the two districts currently drawing up their own Neighbourhood Plan.

A full list of adopted plans, and further information can be found on the council's website.

