Witness appeal to aggravated burglary in Sudbury

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 24th January 2020 15:54

Police

Witness appeal to aggravated burglary in Sudbury

Police are appealing for witnesses to an aggravated burglary that took place in Sudbury.

It took place yesterday Wednesday 22 January at some point between 2.50pm and 3pm at a property on Blackfriars.

Two suspects knocked on the victim's front door and forced entry when she opened the door, threatened her with what is described as a black bat and made demands for money before fleeing the scene after claiming she didn't have anything. The victim, a woman aged in her 30s, was unhurt but shaken by the incident.

The two individuals are described as two white males and aged between 40 and 50 years old. One male was around six feet tall, the second male was described as having missing teeth and wearing a black beanie hat. The suspects made off in a silver Mercedes, although the make and model are unknown.

Enquiries into the incident are on-going to establish further details and there have been no other reports of similar incidents in the area.



Anyone who has any information or saw any suspicious activity should call Bury St Edmunds police, quoting the crime number 37/4505/20.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.