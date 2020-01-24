  • Bookmark this page

Sudbury appeal after serious road traffic collision

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 24th January 2020 12:29

Police

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Sudbury.

Officers were called shortly after 9.40am on Friday 10 January following reports of a collision in King Street involving a car and a cyclist.

The cyclist - a man aged in his 50s - was taken by ambulance to hospital after he sustained fractures to his arm and elbow.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have captured any dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD reference 74 of 10 January.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

