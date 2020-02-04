Proactive week of action tackling drug crime in south Suffolk leads to nine arrests

Drugs, cash and illicit alcohol have been removed from the streets of south Suffolk following a week of action tackling drug dealing, licencing breaches and stolen goods.

From Monday 13 January to Friday 17 January, nine warrants were executed at addresses within Ipswich and Felixstowe.

Officers carried out searches and a number of items were seized including over £40,000 of Class A and B drugs, cash and associated paraphernalia.

During the week, nine arrests were made for a variety of offences including for being concerned in the supply of drugs, burglary and possession with intent to supply, among other offences.

Partners from Suffolk County Council's Trading Standards and Ipswich Borough Council joined officers on Monday and 19 licenced premises within central and east Ipswich were checked. In total 20 bottles of alcohol and spirits were tested and seized.

As part of the week officers from the Safer Neighbourhood and Response teams, Suffolk's Special Constabulary and Ipswich Central's Street Rangers carried out high visibility patrols in a number of communities in Ipswich, Felixstowe and Hadleigh.

Further teams also worked behind the scenes on the week, named Operation Drawbridge, with officers dedicated to interviewing those who had been arrested and subsequently charged.

On Tuesday, following a successful warrant and the discovery of more than 40 cannabis plants, Klodian Nikoci, 18, of St Georges Street, Ipswich was subsequently charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis.

Nikoci appeared before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 15 January and is next to due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

The operation also saw officers from the Scorpion and Sentinel teams, CID and the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit, among others, all playing a key role in the enforcement activity.

Inspector Ben Richards, who oversaw the activity, said: "This operation targeted those who are involved in drug-related activity in the south of the county and beyond.

"As part of the week, nine search warrants were executed across the Ipswich and Felixstowe areas leading to a total of nine arrests.

"A 30-year-old man was arrested after a quantity of drugs and cash were seized from a property in Brightwell Close, Felixstowe.

"Another 18-year-old man was subsequently charged following an execution of a warrant and the discovery of more than 40 cannabis plants within a flat in St Georges Street, Ipswich and other investigations are still underway.

"Over £40,000 of drugs including both Class A and B were seized, as well as cash, vehicles and drug paraphernalia were recovered during the various warrants.

"This was an intelligence-led operation with a number of officers and partner agencies all working together in order to disrupt and pursue criminals, to protect our communities from harm.

"On Monday officers were joined by Suffolk County Council's Trading Standards and Ipswich Borough Council as part of the licenced premises checks. We are extremely grateful for their support as the day proved to be extremely successful.

"Apart from the arrests and seizures made, the week has also enabled us to gather plenty of significant intelligence - this will prove to be very valuable as we plan for future warrants and operations to continue to catch criminals and keep our communities safe."

A Suffolk County Council Trading Standards spokesperson, said: "Operations such as this are effective and help us to keep the public safe. By working with colleagues in other agencies, we all get a better understanding of how we can support each other. As part of this operation, we seized 20 bottles of alcohol and spirits as no duty had been paid. A further six bottles were checked to see if they were counterfeit and further advice was offered to premises regarding the sale of knives and how to refuse a sale."

If you are aware of any suspicious activity taking place in your community, please let us know by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report an incident online by visiting: http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

