Author: Suffolk Police Published: 28th January 2020 09:04

Money

Arrests in Ipswich in connection with drug offences

Police have arrested two people on suspicion of drug offences in Ipswich.

Officers had reason to stop a black BMW vehicle in Civic Drive in the town on Sunday 26 January at about 1pm. Police conducted a search under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act on the vehicle and the two occupants - a female driver and a male passenger.

Following the search officers recovered a large amount of cash in the car thought to be in the region of £500 as well as a large amount of suspected Class A drugs, totalling between 50and 70 wraps. Five mobile phones were also seized.

A 23 year old woman was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug, while a 21 year old male was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B or C, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and being concerned in supplying controlled drugs.



Both suspects were taken to Martlesham Heath Police Investigation Centre for questioning. The male was released on bail until 24 February pending further enquiries. The 23 year old woman was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

