Appeal after serious RTC in Bures

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 28th January 2020 11:16

Police are appealing for witnesses following a three-vehicle road traffic collision in Bures.

The incident occurred at around 8:40pm, Saturday 25 January, on the A1058 Sudbury Road.

A white Ford Fiesta van travelling towards Sudbury was in collision with a red Skoda Fabia car driving in the opposite direction. It is thought that a third vehicle may also have been involved in the collision but left the scene prior to police arrival.

Drivers of both vehicles sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not believed to be life changing or life threatening at this time.

Officers would like to hear from the driver of the third vehicle involved as well as anyone who witnessed the collision and in particular any other motorists who have dashcams in their vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team quoting reference number 322 of 25 January.

