Author: David Pipe Published: 28th January 2020 16:08

David Pipe National Hunt Trainer's Weekly Diary, Ramses de Teillee

It was a real rollercoaster of a week for the stable with some fantastic highs and a couple of the most dreadful lows. We did enjoy three winners over jumps, marking our first victories of the New Year.

Main Fact was a real hero, winning twice within the space of three days, whilst Ramses de Teillee produced a fantastic performance to land the Grade 2 novices' hurdle at Doncaster on Saturday. There were however some crushing lows to deal with as we lost Eur Gone West to a fall at Huntingdon on Friday and Warthog who was pulled up having gone wrong at Cheltenham on Saturday.

I adore the sport of racing, but the losses never get any easier to bear. Eur Gone West and Warthog were lovely horses and will be impossible to replace. To lose one horse is horrendous, but two in as many days is heartbreaking and something that affects the whole team, from the devoted grooms who look after them on a daily basis, to the work riders who partner them during exercise. Looking at an empty stable where your old friend had been only the day before is a ghastly feeling. Our heartfelt best wishes go to owners Jane Gerard-Pearse, Professor Caroline Tisdall and Bryan Drew, who adore their horses and are understandably devastated.

I would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to write, email, text and leave messages of support on social media. It is extremely kind and appreciated enormously.

Facts First

Onto a happier topic and the horses remain in good order. Main Fact fairly bolted up in the 2m handicap hurdle at Warwick on Wednesday. He was only narrowly beaten on his seasonal reappearance at Exeter on the back of a long absence and with the first two home winning subsequently, the form had been well advertised. Tom Scu always looked to be confident, travelling nicely behind the leaders and he produced Main Fact between the last two hurdles with a nicely-timed run to lead and quickening smartly, he put the issue beyond doubt in a matter of strides.

Such was the manner of Main Fact's victory; we decided to run him again in the conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle on Saturday at Uttoxeter under a penalty with Ben Hicks' 7lbs claim offsetting that rise before the handicapper could have his say. He had to work hard however and was on the back foot following an earlier error. Main Fact kept responding to his riders urgings however, and coming with a good run after the last, he was able to get up close home. He is entered again at Ffos Las on Thursday (where he would be able to run under just one penalty). I was particularly pleased for his owners, The Munrowd's Partnership. They haven't enjoyed the best of luck, but have been tremendously patient and thoroughly deserved this success.

Ramses Roars Home

Ramses de Teillee, who is best known as a staying handicap chaser has been plying his trade over hurdles as well this season, taking his tally over timber to two from two this term with a battling success at Doncaster on Saturday. The Grade 2 River Don novices' hurdle had been the plan ever since he went for a wind operation and it was great to see him run out a convincing winner, despite the ground being quicker than ideal.

The Albert Bartlett novices' hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival could be on the agenda, whilst he will be given an entry in the Grand National tomorrow and he is worthy of his place at either festival. He is a high class horse and if the ground were to come up heavy, it would be no surprise to see him run well.

Earlier in the week, Sexy Lot shaped with distinct promise to finish fourth on her hurdling debut at Exeter. Our four year old daughter of Camelot had some fair form on the flat in Germany and travelled well for a long way here, suggesting that she will be winning her share of races over hurdles.

Stream Lady also produced a good performance when runner-up in the staying novices' handicap chase at Huntingdon on Friday. Leading into the straight, she stayed on well under Tom Scudamore, but was just headed on the run-in. She jumps really well so that will always stand her in good stead and she will be winning more races, particularly when the ground is quicker.

Night Edition took a big step forward on his second run over timber, finishing runner-up in the Grade 2 Triumph Hurdle Trial at Cheltenham on Saturday. He shaped with promise at Taunton on his hurdling debut and was entitled to improve for the experience. He jumped and travelled very well for David Noonan and landed narrowly in front at the last before just giving best close home.

He is a lightly raced four year old who has run three times on the flat in France and now twice over hurdles and he is entitled to improve again. He may not win the Triumph Hurdle, but I have to say that I took exception to the negativity of the pundits on the television and in the written press who have crabbed the performance. I know ‘the experts' have a job to do and the favourite disappointed, but Night Edition did nothing wrong and the time of the race was the second best of the day (compared to standard). He was an excellent purchase and the owners were thrilled...I see no reason for the pessimism.

Looking to this week and there are no runners this afternoon (Monday) so we will start at Lingfield tomorrow afternoon where Yaa Salaam and Delface will take their chances.

Mr Clarkson and Brinkley have a choice of engagements over the coming days, whilst a couple of new recruits hold entries at Wincanton on Thursday. Elan de Balme was a useful winning chaser in France and he could make his debut on this side of the Channel in the 3m1f handicap chase. Grangeclare Glory showed promise in his only start in an Irish point-to-point and he could contest the bumper.

We were joined at Pond House on Saturday morning by members of the Middleham Park syndicate who came to see their new charge, Crossing Lines in action on the gallops. He looked a very good prospect when landing a couple of Irish point-to-points and he could make his debut under rules at Chepstow, where he is engaged in the bumper on Friday.

We could have a few runners at Taunton on Sunday, where Eden du Houx, Hugo ‘N Taz and Elan de Balme feature among the entries alongside the David Pipe Racing Club recruit Jacbequick.

Unlucky Break For Champ

There was bad news for reigning champion jockey Richard Johnson who broke his right arm below the elbow in a horrible fall at Exeter last Tuesday. Johnson, seeking a fifth championship had been locked in a fierce battle with northern-based rival Brian Hughes for this season's title, trailing by three winners at the time of his injury.

The break is likely to put him on the sidelines for several weeks but he hopes to be back in time for the Cheltenham Festival. These jockeys are made of tough stuff, but it would appear that Johnson's title hopes are over for this year. If that is the case, incredibly it will be the first time a rider other than Sir Anthony McCoy or Richard Johnson has been champion since the 1994/95 season.

Power To The Rescue...And Thanks To W&S

It was announced earlier this week that Paddy Power are to step in to sponsor the Stayers' Hurdle at the forthcoming Cheltenham Festival. The deal will see the bookmaker supporting the highlight of the third day of the meeting for the next three years. That is obviously good news for the sport, although they are still looking for sponsors for the mares' hurdle.

This does highlight the problems facing the sport. If Cheltenham, who host the pre-eminent jumps festival in the world are still looking for backers only six weeks ahead of the big event, you can only imagine how difficult it is for smaller courses, jockeys, trainers and the like. Pond House is very fortunate to be sponsored by W&S Recycling and this seems like an appropriate time to thank them once again for their most valued and continued support.

Passing Of Henry Alford

Finally, I would just like to say how sorry I was to hear of the sad passing of Henry ‘Harry' Alford over the weekend. Henry was a local farmer and a marvellous character who was known by everyone in the surrounding villages and was a tremendously popular man.

Henry was Raymond Alford's father and many of you will know Raymond as he runs the family farm nearby, performs starting and stewarding duties at the local point-to-points and also transports some of my horses to and from the races. Furthermore, Raymond is partner to my secretary Gail Harrison so we are very sorry to hear of his passing. Our condolences and thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.

