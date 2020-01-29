  • Bookmark this page

Horse tampered with in Little Bealings

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 29th January 2020 08:49

Police

Horse tampered with in Little Bealings

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident involving a horse near Woodbridge.

 

It happened on Saturday 25 January at some point between 6am and 3.30pm near to Hall Road in Little Bealings.

 

The owner of a black and white cob horse had placed it out into a field at about 6am and brought it in at around 3.30pm and found the tail had been cut by unknown object and person.

 

Anyone who witnesses any suspicious circumstances where other horses are tampered with should report it to police, quoting crime reference 37/5703/20.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

