Author: Suffolk Police Published: 29th January 2020 12:31

Two charged with drug offences in Leiston

Police have charged two people in connection with drug offences in Leiston.

Officers arrested two men in the Arnhem Road area of the town on Friday 24 January at about 1pm. It follows an incident where a Toyota Yarris failed to stop for police.

The suspects decamped from the vehicle and made off on foot and were arrested by police shortly afterwards.

Following a search police recovered around 120 wraps of suspected class A drugs believed to be heroin and cocaine, estimated to have a street value of around £1200. Around £1500 in cash and a four mobile phones were also recovered.

A 21 year old was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and on suspicion of dangerous driving, while a 26 year old male was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply. Both were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

21 year old Ali Al-Rashed of no fixed abode was charged with dangerous driving, possession of criminal property, namely a quantity of cash and two counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

26 year old Mohammed Al-Rashed of Chalfont Avenue in Wembley was charged with two counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and also charged with possession of criminal property, namely a quantity of cash.

Both appeared before Ipswich magistrates' court on Monday 27 January and were both remanded to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday 24 February at Ipswich Crown Court.

