Operation ‘Close Pass' to highlight dangers faced by cyclists

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 29th January 2020 15:49

Police

Operation ‘Close Pass' to highlight dangers faced by cyclists

Police in Suffolk are running a cycling safety operation this week to highlight the dangers faced by cyclists as a result of motorists who drive too closely to them.

Operation ‘Close Pass' will take place in and around Ipswich town centre on Wednesday 29 January. This will involve plain clothes officers going out on bicycles to identify drivers of motor vehicles who either don't allow enough room when overtaking cyclists, follow too closely behind, or ‘left-hook' them by overtaking and then turning left across their path.

The officers on bicycles will be equipped with action camera devices to secure and record evidence of driving offences. If an offence occurs they will then report this to uniformed officers on motorcycles who will be deployed within the operation area.

A motorcycle officer will then seek to stop the offending vehicle and provided the offence is not so serious as to warrant immediate enforcement action (e.g. drink-driving or dangerous driving), they will be offered the opportunity to be escorted back to an engagement site for a voluntary educational input.

If the driver of the offending vehicle declines the offer of an educational input, they will then be issued with a Traffic Offence Report for consideration of the offences of either careless driving, or driving without due care and attention. Completion of the educational course and the Traffic Offence Report both take around the same amount of time to complete.

The educational input will seek to make the driver aware of why their manner of driving was careless or inconsiderate, inform them of the typical hazards faced by cyclists and the use of a ‘Pass Mat' which highlights the spacing that should be used for cyclists, with 1.5metres being the recommended overtaking clearance.

Whilst drivers are receiving their educational input, a roads policing officer will conduct a cursory inspection of their vehicle to check it for any possible defects or illegal parts. Any offences will then be addressed once the driver has completed their educational input.

Note to editors:

Members of the media are welcome to attend the engagement site on Wednesday 29 January between 10.30am and 2.30pm and watch the operation in progress.

This will be held in the car park of Marston's Inn/The Mermaid PH, in Yarmouth Road, Ipswich, IP1 2EN.

Anyone wishing to go along is asked to contact the Suffolk Constabulary press office on 01473 782722 to confirm their attendance.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

