Sentinel teams hit 200 arrests

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 6th February 2020 08:48

Suffolk Constabulary's team dedicated to cracking down on criminals, protecting local communities and tackling cross-border criminality has hit the 200 arrests mark since its launch.

The Operation Sentinel teams, active since late May, provide enhanced coverage of Suffolk's road network to proactively disrupt serious and organised criminal activity as well as increasing police visibility.

The 200 arrests have been made (from 28 May 2019 up to 22 January 2020), for a variety of offences including possession with intent to supply drugs, fraud offences, handling stolen goods, possession of offensive weapons, attempted robbery and failing to appear before court.

1081 vehicles have also been stopped since Sentinel teams went active with the officers using specialist technology to make Suffolk a hostile environment for criminals to operate, while 139 drug seizures have also been made.

The team have access to the widest range of proactive policing tactics and use Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and mobile fingerprint devices to identify and intercept criminals to frustrate their activities.

Funding for the teams has been made possible by an increase in police numbers paid for by the PCCs decision to raise the Council Tax precept.

The Sentinel Teams disrupt criminals and protects communities across Suffolk's road network. They support our response policing and Safer Neighbourhood Teams and offer additional operational options making use of a wide range of proactive policing tactics and technology including Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and mobile fingerprint devices to identify and intercept criminals, frustrate their activities and make Suffolk a hostile place for criminals to operate.

Suffolk Constabulary Head of Crime, Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger said: "To see so many arrests over the past eight months or so demonstrates our ongoing commitment to maintain proactive policing to prevent criminals causing misery in Suffolk.

"The introduction of Op Sentinel teams illustrate that we have, and will continue to, listen to the public who we serve and who want as many officers on the frontline as possible.

"Adopting a ‘front-foot' approach allows us to keep building our constantly evolving intelligence picture and respond intelligently by positioning resources appropriately - we are determined to identify and bring such offenders to justice."

Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: "To hit the 200 arrest mark is great news. We were confident that this proactive approach, supported by appropriate technology, would pay dividends and these results show the Constabulary is definitely on the front-foot when it comes to cracking down on organised criminal activity.

"We need to remember, Suffolk is one of the safest counties in the country, but that's not to say there aren't challenges ahead and that is why last year, I made the decision to increase the policing element of the council tax by the maximum possible.

"The additional funds generated by the policing precept has enabled the Chief Constable to increase the police establishment to form these proactive Sentinel teams to help fight organised crime right across the county and so far the results have been very impressive.

"Operation Sentinel provides the extra officers on our roads that we need. It won't change everything but this is a major step-change in the fight against crime in our communities and I welcome this pre-emptive approach."

