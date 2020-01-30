  • Bookmark this page

Fresh appeal to Kesgrave robbery

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 30th January 2020 08:57

Police

Police have released a teenager who was arrested in connection with a robbery on Dobbs Lane. in Kesgrave

 

The robbery took place on Monday 27 January at about 2.15pm.

 

The victim, a woman in her 70s, was outside her house when a male on a push bike dragged her to the ground by grabbing her handbag and cycling off with it. The victim was shaken but not seriously hurt.

 

Officers were called and later in the evening arrested 15 year old male teenager on suspicion of robbery.

 

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently released under investigation.

 

Officers are appealing for motorists who were driving vehicles travelling around the area of Portal Avenue, Deben Avenue and Dobbs Lane between the time of 1.45pm and 2,30pm on Monday 27 January. Officers are after any dash cam

footage. Officers would also like to hear from motorists with dash cam footage and were travelling on Dobbs Lane between 2pm and 2.45pm.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Ipswich police, quoting crime reference 37/5584/20.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

