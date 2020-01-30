  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Sudbury Area

Sudbury news, reviews and local events in Sudbury areas including Sudbury, Long Melford, Lavenham, and communities in Sudbury.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Eastern Fostering Services

Sharing the future for Sudbury...

Author: Marius West Published: 30th January 2020 11:41

Draft

Sharing the future for Sudbury...

 

Our public exhibition - What next for Sudbury? - is taking place at St Peter's, Market Hill, Sudbury between 2pm and 7pm this Wednesday and Thursday (January 29 and 30), giving residents their first glimpse of plans for future developments.

 

The event will showcase developments already taking place across the town, including investment in Kingfisher Leisure Centre, St Peter's regeneration and Gainsborough's House, as well as giving residents their first sight of plans for the proposed hotel and restaurant on the site of the former swimming pool at Belle Vue, more information on proposals for the future use of Belle Vue House and investment in facilities for Belle Vue Park. The event also provides an opportunity to share the findings of the recent town centre study commissioned by Suffolk County Council and supported by Babergh District Council.

Speaking about the event, Cllr John Ward, Babergh District Council leader, said: "We are investing heavily and working with a number of partners to realise a vision for Sudbury and ensure a bright and healthy future for the town - and we are now in a position to explain things in a joined-up way for residents. We have listened to feedback through previous consultations and want to be open and clear about our thoughts for the future - giving the local community every possible chance to understand our rationale and continue to give us their views."

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Sudbury newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CO10 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CO10: Sudbury Home | News | Community | Business Directory | What's On | Restaurant Reviews | Canine Corner | Health and Beauty | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies