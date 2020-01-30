Sharing the future for Sudbury...

Author: Marius West Published: 30th January 2020 11:41

Our public exhibition - What next for Sudbury? - is taking place at St Peter's, Market Hill, Sudbury between 2pm and 7pm this Wednesday and Thursday (January 29 and 30), giving residents their first glimpse of plans for future developments.

The event will showcase developments already taking place across the town, including investment in Kingfisher Leisure Centre, St Peter's regeneration and Gainsborough's House, as well as giving residents their first sight of plans for the proposed hotel and restaurant on the site of the former swimming pool at Belle Vue, more information on proposals for the future use of Belle Vue House and investment in facilities for Belle Vue Park. The event also provides an opportunity to share the findings of the recent town centre study commissioned by Suffolk County Council and supported by Babergh District Council.

Speaking about the event, Cllr John Ward, Babergh District Council leader, said: "We are investing heavily and working with a number of partners to realise a vision for Sudbury and ensure a bright and healthy future for the town - and we are now in a position to explain things in a joined-up way for residents. We have listened to feedback through previous consultations and want to be open and clear about our thoughts for the future - giving the local community every possible chance to understand our rationale and continue to give us their views."

