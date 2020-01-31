Next steps for Hadleigh's new pool

Hadleigh Town pool

Work to build a new swimming pool at Hadleigh Pool and Leisure will enter its next construction phase this Spring.

Babergh District Council working with its partner Abbeycroft Leisure, is investing £2.4m with £200,000 of funds provided by Hadleigh Town Council and a Sports England grant (£150k), to build a new swimming pool at Hadleigh Pool and Leisure.

The project to create new and modern swimming facilities in the heart of Hadleigh is well underway, now reaching its next exciting phase in construction.

All existing facilities including the current pool have so far remained open and unaffected during most of the works to keep disruption to a minimum, however, to enable final preparations ahead of its demolition later this year, the current pool will close on Friday 20 March.

The closure will allow the new pool to be connected to the plant room and a link corridor between the buildings to be constructed.

Hadleigh Pool and Leisure's other spaces and activities, including the gym, group exercise classes and the community and social rooms will continue to remain open throughout the works, allowing customers to stay active.

The works, being carried out by Rose Builders, include;

New pool with five 25 metre lanes

Disabled access to the pool via easy access steps and handrail or via lift

Changing Places toilet and shower facility

Sauna

Spectator seating

Access through to the existing changing facilities, refurbished in 2010

The old pool will then be demolished towards the end of the project once the new building has been connected to the existing centre.

By re-landscaping the former pool area into park land, the build will result in no net loss of open space, with the new pool expected to be complete in summer 2020.

A design for the sunshade which will be located at the front of the new pool is also currently being created by local artist, Jo Chapman working with local community groups.

Cllr Derek Davis, Babergh District Council's cabinet member for communities, said:

"It's exciting to see the new pool at Hadleigh really start to take shape to provide new community leisure facilities in Babergh.

"This work takes a huge step in helping our residents of today remain healthy and active, as well as ensuring that future generations can enjoy our leisure facilities over coming years - taking an important step towards achieving the aims set out in our Leisure, Sport & Physical Activity Strategy.

"While we appreciate any closure can be challenging for residents, closing the pool is an essential step to be able to connect the changing rooms and plant to the new building, enabling us to deliver the new facilities Hadleigh needs - much like the gym, it will be a little short term pain for hopefully, long term gain that benefits everybody."

Tracey Loynds, Development Director for Abbeycroft Leisure, said:

"The new pool at Hadleigh Pool and Leisure is coming along fantastically well, and we can't wait for our customers to be able to enjoy the new facilities. This is obviously a huge project for us and for the people of Hadleigh, which we hope will support the community to get more active.

"As exciting as this project is, we do understand that any closure can be a challenge for customers. So while we bring the new pool to life over the next few months, we have put a number of measures in place to keep disruption to a minimum.



"For example, anyone with a swimming membership will be able to use the Kingfisher Leisure Centre - subject to normal public swimming times - and can also upgrade their membership free of charge to access gym and fitness classes for three months.

"And from April to June, Swim School members are being offered an alternative dry-side programme at Hadleigh for a reduced monthly fee. Alternatively, they can choose to temporarily have their lessons at Kingfisher Leisure Centre as well as access any public swimming sessions free of charge during the closure."

From 20 March, customers can find their nearest pool at the Kingfisher Leisure Centre, Sudbury with a timetable available on Abbeycroft Leisure's website. Details of other pools managed by Abbeycroft Leisure can also be found here.

Customers wishing to find out more about Swim School arrangements and the dry-side programme should email swimacademyhpl@acleisure.com or contact their local reception team.

Temporary closures of the footpath between Tayler Road and Stonehouse Road/George Street during the works will continue to be kept to a minimum.

