Stowmarket Burglary appeal

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 4th February 2020 14:54

Police

Stowmarket Burglary appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses and urging residents to be vigilant after a house in Stowmarket was broken into last week.

The incident occurred between 11.20am and 6pm on Friday 31 January in Lime Tree Place, where the front door of the property was forced open to gain entry. However, it does not appear that anything was stolen.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area to make contact.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 6500/20.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

