A WONDERFUL HOMAGE TO THE LATE GREAT LUTHER VANDROSS

Author: Marius West Published: 4th February 2020 08:53

Poster

A WONDERFUL HOMAGE TO THE LATE GREAT LUTHER VANDROSS

This show is dedicated to one big musical inspiration... a legend who was taken from us far too soon. Luther was known globally for his silky smooth vocals and understated performances. He wasn't a big 'showman'. He was just 'Luther' - and with his voice, that is all he needed to be!

Mr Vandross was a one off, inimitable. Never performed the same way twice. Totally unique. He could just stand at a microphone with his arms at his sides, and with his humble presence alone, have the whole audience captivated before he even sang a note!!



Working fiercely hard to do him justice... and make this show the best it can possibly be. Passionate about paying respectful homage to an incredible, irreplaceable legend.



The cost for the night will be £30per head and will include a Set Menu which will include popodams, selection of starters, selection of main courses, sides, rices and naan bread.

Please find a flyer attached providing information of the night which in brief will be 60 minutes show



If you wish to book a table, please email back asap.

India Restaurant, Sudbury

North Street, CO10 1RE

info@indiarestaurantsudbury.co.uk

www.indiarestaurantsudbury.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.