Take Your Child to the Library

Author: Marius West Published: 5th February 2020 09:21

Reading

Take Your Child to the Library

I've just discovered that the first Saturday in February each year is international Take Your Child to the Library Day, which in 2020 is Saturday 1st February. The idea began in 2011 in the Waterford and Stratford Connecticut Public Libraries, when Nadine Lipman, a librarian, came up with the idea. The goal is to raise community awareness about the importance of the library in the life of a child, and to promote library services for children and families.

Whether or not your local library is celebrating this initiative I would like to promote the idea of reading to your child, reading with your child and actively encouraging your child to read all manner of books. Obviously this requires your child to be able to read. Some children do experience difficulties with reading but as an optometrist I can help with this. First of all your child needs to be able to see properly so regular eye examinations are vital to establish whether glasses are required for general use or maybe only for concentrated reading tasks. The eyes also need to work together properly or binocularly and eye exercises can improve coordination between the eyes.

If your child still struggles with reading despite having had regular eye examinations and wearing glasses if required, then it may be that he or she is suffering from Visual Stress (previously called Irlen Syndrome or Meares-Irlen Syndrome). If you hear complaints to the effect that the words or letters on the page keep moving or the words are too close together or there are rivers of white down the page then it is likely that your child has Visual Stress which is causing perceptual distortions each time they look at a passage of text.

This can be diagnosed and often helped by using coloured overlays over the page of text to calm the distortions, wearing precision tinted lenses in spectacles, with or without any prescription or sometimes a special lens called Vistamesh has the same effect. Ask your optometrist about Visual Stress as it may make the difference to your child reading happily ever after.

https://observatory.co.uk/sudbury/

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.