Appeal to trace wanted man

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 5th February 2020 16:03

Thomas Cavey

Police are appealing for help to locate a wanted man from Newmarket.

Thomas Cavey, aged 35, is wanted for breaching a court order and for failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from prison.

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins, of athletic build and has light brown short hair. He also often has facial stubble or a goatee beard.

Cavey has links to Newmarket, Mildenhall and West Row and officers would like to hear from any members of the public who believe they may have seen him.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Thomas Cavey is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Mildenhall Police Station on 101.

