Serious Injury RTC The Belt, Lidgate

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 10th February 2020 08:42

Accident sign

Police were called to a Road Traffic Collison between a car and pedestrian at approximately 17:38 hours on 7th February.

Female pedestrian was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital and is currently receiving treatment for injuries sustained.

Any witnesses - including anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 301 of 7th February 2020.

