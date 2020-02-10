Man jailed for 15 months after Bury assault

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 10th February 2020 15:58

James Sinclair

A 24-year-old man has been jailed following a serious assault in Bury St Edmunds in 2018.

James Sinclair of Green Lane, Honington was yesterday (Thursday 6 February) jailed for 15 months for causing grievous bodily harm

He was found guilty at an earlier hearing after a two day trial at Ipswich Crown Court on 18 December last year.

Officers were called at 2.30am on Saturday 24 November 2018, to reports that a man had been assaulted on Tayfen Road near to the Fire Station in the town.



The victim, a 72-year-old man, was walking home with his son when they were approached by a man. An altercation then took place and the victim was punched in the head causing him to fall to the ground. The suspect ran off in the direction of the back of the Wilko carpark.

As a result of the attack the victim sustained serious, life-threatening head injuries and was taken by ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital. The man had lengthy surgery to treat his injuries and is still recovering.

Then victim's son also sustained minor injuries.

Later that evening, 24 November, officers arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the incident.Sinclair was re-arrested on 9 January 2019 and charged with grievous bodily harm.

