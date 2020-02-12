Spice Up Your Life at the India Restaurant this Valentines Day
|Author: Marius West
|Published: 12th February 2020 08:49
The India
Share a romantic evening with your loved one at the India Restaurant in Sudbury that offers a sophisticated fine dining experience with effortlessly charming staff, discrete service and tantalising food that few can compete with.
The quality of our food is our trademark where the finest ingredients and modern flavours come together to offer you a memorable experience. Our Prestigious India Restaurant venue in Sudbury has the highest standard achievable for Health & Hygiene.
Our menu will delight all tastes with an atmosphere of luxury & uniqueness, the flavour's of temptation.
India Restaurant Welcomes You.
North Street, Sudbury, CO10 1RE
01787 881880
www.indiarestaurantsudbury.co.uk
