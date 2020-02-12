  • Bookmark this page

Lidgate - Serious collision update

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 12th February 2020 11:47

Accident sign

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Lidgate last week.

The incident occurred at around 5.35pm on Friday 7 February in The Belt, where a white Ford Transit van was involved in a collision with a pedestrian walking her dog.

The pedestrian - a woman aged in her 50s - was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance, having sustained multiple fractures which are being treated as potentially life-changing. She remains there in a stable condition.

Any witnesses to the collision, or any motorists with dashcams fitted in their vehicles who were driving along The Belt around the time of the incident, are asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference CAD 301 of 7 February.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

