  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Sudbury Area

Sudbury news, reviews and local events in Sudbury areas including Sudbury, Long Melford, Lavenham, and communities in Sudbury.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Eastern Fostering Services

Business Reviews

The Quay Theatre
"A great venue with fabulous Events, recommended "

Testimonials

"Despite the fact I haven’t been doing many articles Google Analytics tell me that I still get a steady stream of visits to my website via you. Thought you might like to know that"
- REbecca Mansbridge
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Sudbury Map of Sudbury

Lowestoft/Newmarket - Wanted man appeal

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 12th February 2020 15:41

Martyn Mitchell

Lowestoft/Newmarket - Wanted man appeal

Police are appealing for help to trace a 30-year-old man who is wanted and has connections across Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex.

Martyn Mitchell is wanted by officers after breaching a court order. He is known to frequent both Lowestoft and Newmarket, but also has links to Great Yarmouth and Clacton-on-Sea.

Mitchell is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build, with short ginger hair and has a tattoo of an angel in the centre of his neck.

Anyone with information regarding Mitchell's whereabouts is asked to contact Lowestoft Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference: 33842/19.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Sudbury newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CO10 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CO10: Sudbury Home | News | Community | Business Directory | What's On | Restaurant Reviews | Canine Corner | Health and Beauty | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies