Martyn Mitchell

Lowestoft/Newmarket - Wanted man appeal

Police are appealing for help to trace a 30-year-old man who is wanted and has connections across Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex.

Martyn Mitchell is wanted by officers after breaching a court order. He is known to frequent both Lowestoft and Newmarket, but also has links to Great Yarmouth and Clacton-on-Sea.

Mitchell is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build, with short ginger hair and has a tattoo of an angel in the centre of his neck.

Anyone with information regarding Mitchell's whereabouts is asked to contact Lowestoft Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference: 33842/19.

