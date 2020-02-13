A140 fatality named

Police are now able to name a man who died following a fatal road traffic collision around 3.30pm on Thursday 6 February on the A140 at Stonham Parva.

Officers were called to a collision involving a HGV lorry and a van.

The driver of the HGV lorry involved sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the van was 49-year-old Jason Howitt of Barsham near Beccles, Suffolk, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Jason's family have paid tribute to him with the following words:

"As a family we are devastated by the loss of our beloved son, brother and fiancé Jason.

Ja had a beautiful soul, kind, loyal and loving.

His personality was infectious, he could make you laugh and knew how to have fun. He worked so incredibly hard and loved his career in catering. He poured his heart into his cooking and his menu creations; he was an inspirational leader and so proud of his teams over the last three decades and the careers of chefs he helped support.

Ja was a real family man and loved us all dearly, he absolutely adored his fiancé Dee and was very much looking forward to his future with the love of his life.

We would like to say thank you to all the friends, family and colleagues that have shared their kindness, love and fabulous memories; it means the world to us knowing that Ja was loved so much"

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD number 264 of 6 February 2020.

