Author: Suffolk Police Published: 14th February 2020 08:49

Four charged with Mildenhall assault

Four people have been arrested and charged following an assault in Mildenhall.



It follows an incident on 1 February when a 16 year old victim was walking along a pathway off Recreation Way next to the social club and the football ground when a group of people punched and kicked him. During the incident his mobile phone was taken. The victim received treatment at West Suffolk hospital and was released a few hour later.

Officers made enquires with four arrests made - three on the 6 February and one on 10 February. They were all taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Aaron Claydon, aged 19 and from Aspal Lane in Bury St Edmunds, 18 year old Lucas Falco of Willow Park in Bury St Edmunds, and 18 year old Lewis Falco of Bridge End Road in Red Lodge and a 14 year old male from Bury St Edmunds were all charged with assault.

Aaron Claydon was granted bail to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on 1 April, Lucas Falco and Lewis Falco was granted bail to appear before Ipswich magistrates court on 12 May and the 14 year old was bailed to appear before Ipswich Youth Court on 5 March.

