Little Cornard - appeal after lead theft from church

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 14th February 2020 13:49

Police are appealing for witnesses after lead was stolen from the roof of a church in Kedington Hill, Little Cornard.

Around £3,000 worth of lead was stolen from the roof sometime between 3pm Monday 10 February and 7pm Wednesday 12 February.

A similar incident also occurred at the same church just before 3pm on Friday 7 February. One man was seen on the porch of the church and another standing at the front of the church. When they were disturbed, both ran off towards the entrance to the church grounds.

If you saw anyone on the roof of the church or have any have information about this incident please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/9259/20.

