Further catalytic converters stolen from vehicles

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 17th February 2020 08:54

Police

Further catalytic converters stolen from vehicles

More than 35 incidents involving catalytic converter thefts have been reported to police over the past four weeks.

Police are continuing to urge motorists to be vigilant in the county after a number of incidents have taken place in Ipswich, Newmarket, Haverhill, Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds.

Catalytic converters were stolen from approximately 29 vehicles from mid-January and nine reports have been received in February so far.

The details of six of the incidents are as follows:

• At some point between 7pm on Monday 3 February and 1.20pm on Wednesday 5 February, a catalytic converter was stolen from a Volvo in Andrews Walk, Bury St Edmunds. (37/7569/20).

• Another incident took place between 8.30am and 7pm on Thursday 6 February. A catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda CR-V in Heath Road, Ipswich. (37/7985/20).

• Between 9am and 2pm on Thursday 6 February, a catalytic converter was stolen from a Lexus in Felaw Street, Ipswich. (37/7998/20).

• Between 8am and 4pm on Thursday 6 February, a further theft of catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda, also in Felaw Street, Ipswich. (37/8005/20).

• Between 8.45am and 8.45pm, also on 6 February, another catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda CR-V in Burrell Road, Ipswich. (37/8668/20).

• Between 6pm on Friday 7 February and 1pm on Saturday 8 February, a catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda Jazz in Mottram Close, Ipswich. (37/8670/20).

Officers investigating this series believe this type of crime is not unique to Suffolk as similar thefts are occurring across the country. Residents and motorists should remain vigilant and any suspicious behaviour around vehicles should be reported to police.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information about these incidents should contact Suffolk police, quoting the relevant crime reference number.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.