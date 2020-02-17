Two men jailed after targeted Leiston aggravated burglary

Two men have been jailed for a total of nearly 14 years for a targeted incident of aggravated burglary in Leiston.



20 year old Callum Hart of Heath View in Leiston and 28 year old Andrew Fraser of Snape Road in Saxmundham were both sentenced today (Thurs 14 February) at Ipswich Crown Court after pleading guilty to aggravated burglary at earlier hearings.

It follows an incident in the town on 17 July 2019 at about 4.35am in the morning when the two offenders, carrying knives, forced their way into a flat on the High Street demanding cash.

One of the residents, a man in his 40s, was injured by Fraser, by sustaining a six inch cut to his left arm and shoulder. In the house with the male victim was his partner, a woman in her 30s and two children - a four month old baby and an 18 month old boy. These other three individuals were all unhurt in the incident.

Damage was also caused to the kitchen cupboard and bedroom door and other items of property including ornaments and jewellery were also damaged.

Both Hart and Fraser were arrested later the same morning and taken to Great Yarmuth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently charged.

Hart received a custodial sentence of four years eight months to be served in a young offenders institute, while Fraser was jailed for nine years.

DC Chris Thompson of Lowestoft CID said: "This would have been a particularly frightening incident for the residents of the flat to wake up to with two masked males brandishing knives demanding money. I should emphasise that this was a targeted attack and the perpetrators of it, in Fraser and Hart, knew their male victim prior to the incident.

"I'd take this opportunity to point out that these type of incidents are extremely rare in Leiston and the surrounding area. It is of great satisfaction to see both offenders behind bars where they will have plenty of time to reflect on their actions."

