The Best Guide for the Sudbury Area

Sudbury news, reviews and local events in Sudbury areas including Sudbury, Long Melford, Lavenham, and communities in Sudbury.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Author: Suffolk Police Published: 17th February 2020 16:02

Police

Ipswich officers supporting half term sports session

Police officers from Ipswich will be using the half term break to great effect by engaging with children and teenagers at a week-long sports session.

The event at Maple Park will see a comprehensive sports and physical activity programme where a wide variety of events are taking place, led by Ipswich Borough Council.

The aim is to encourage positive engagement with teenagers whilst breaking down barriers through sport and provide diversionary activities for them.

At some of the sessions the force's police mascot, PD Morse, will be present as will the force's Youth Engagement Team, in support of the borough council team. They will be on hand to discuss issues around personal safety, as well as providing crime prevention tips and guidance on staying safe online.

Community Engagement and Link Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Teams will also be in attendance are happy to speak with local residents about issues or concerns they may have.

T/Inspector Vicky McParland from Ipswich police said: "This week will form part of our on-going engagements that we carry out alongside our partners to help build positive relationships with the young people and the wider community who live in our area.

"We are always keen to see promotion of positive lifestyle choices, and these activities give the chance for young people to discover new talents and skills and encourage them to get involved in their local community.

"These events also allow us to engage with young people living in our various communities, to build trust and confidence and maybe plant a seed that policing might be a career choice for them in the future."

Local ward borough councillor Colin Kreidewolf said: "We support the engagement process wholeheartedly and are pleased these activities are taking place in the recently revamped Maple Park area."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

