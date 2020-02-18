  • Bookmark this page

Needham Market - Appeal after arson

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 18th February 2020 08:59

  Police

Police are appealing for witnesses or information after an incident of arson in Needham Market.

Between 5.30pm on Wednesday 12 February and 6.20am on Thursday 13 February a property in Jackson way was damaged by a fire that is believed to have been deliberately started.

The owner returned to the property on Thursday morning to find serious damage to the front door.

Enquiries are continuing at this time and police are thoroughly investigating the matter.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting reference number 37/9264/20.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

