Author: Suffolk Police Published: 21st February 2020 14:59

Haverhill - Collision appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Haverhill, where a vehicle failed to stop.

The collision occurred at around 4.35pm on Wednesday 12 February, on the A1017.

A white van and a pink Tamoretti 125 motorbike were involved in the incident, following which the van failed to stop.

Ambulance crews and a volunteer critical care team from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service were also in attendance.

The motorcyclist - a woman aged in her 40s - was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with injuries that were initially thought to be serious, but are now not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who saw either vehicle immediately prior to it, to make contact, as is anyone driving along the road at the relevant time with a dashcam in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference 9148/20.

