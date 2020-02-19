Newmarket - CCTV appeal

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 19th February 2020 08:50

CCTV

Newmarket - CCTV appeal

Police are releasing two CCTV images of a man they would like to trace following an incident in a nightclub in Newmarket last year.

The incident took place on 11 August last year at Unique nightclub on Sun Lane in the town.

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV images should contact Suffolk Police quoting reference number 37/47842/19.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.