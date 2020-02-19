Sudbury - CCTV image reissued in renewed assault appeal

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 19th February 2020 15:37

CCTV

Police are reissuing an image of a man they would like to trace, as part of an ongoing investigation into a serious assault in Sudbury last summer.

The incident occurred at around 3am on Sunday 14 July at Infinity nightclub in East Street.

The victim - a 32-year-old man - was punched up to 30 times whilst in the men's toilets, which resulted in him sustaining a fractured eye socket, a cut to his head and a gash to his lower lip which required internal and external stitches.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in the image as he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference number 41417/19.

