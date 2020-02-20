Great Cornard - Missing girl

Published: 20th February 2020

Tiffany Morvany

Great Cornard - Missing girl

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 14-year-old girl from Great Cornard.

Tiffany Morvany was last seen at her home address at around 7pm on Monday 17 February.

It is thought that Tiffany may have travelled to London, but could also be in either the Sudbury or Bury St Edmunds areas.

Tiffany is described as black, 5ft 5in tall and with black shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat with fur around the hood, a black top, and black jeans torn at the knee.

Anyone who believes they have seen Tiffany, or who has any information regarding her whereabouts, is asked to connect the duty sergeant at Sudbury Police Station on 101.

