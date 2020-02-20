  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Sudbury Area

Sudbury news, reviews and local events in Sudbury areas including Sudbury, Long Melford, Lavenham, and communities in Sudbury.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Eastern Fostering Services

Business Reviews

The Quay Theatre
"A great venue with fabulous Events, recommended "

Testimonials

"Despite the fact I haven’t been doing many articles Google Analytics tell me that I still get a steady stream of visits to my website via you. Thought you might like to know that"
- REbecca Mansbridge
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Sudbury Map of Sudbury

Two burglaries from stables

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 20th February 2020 14:41

Police

Two burglaries from stables

Police are appealing to two seperate incidents of burglary that took place at two stables in Ipswich and Mildenhall.

 

The first took place at some point between Wednesday 5 February at 5pm and 7.30am on Thursday 6 February at paddocks on Sproughton Road in Ipswich.

 

The suspect(s) forced entry to multiple stables located in paddocks on the outskirts of town with an untidy search conducted and heavy damage caused to the wooden structures and a bridle and halters stolen.

 

The second incident took place on Friday 7 February at some point between 7:30am and 8:45pm on the same day at a stables on Holywell Row near Mildenhall.

 

During hours of darkness entry has been made to the stables storage building and while inside the suspects have stolen 10 riding saddles.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of the incidents, saw any suspicious activity or has knowledge of the whereabouts of the items stolen should contact police, quoting crime reference 37/7886/20 for the first and 37/8550/20 for the second.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Sudbury newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CO10 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CO10: Sudbury Home | News | Community | Business Directory | What's On | Restaurant Reviews | Canine Corner | Health and Beauty | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies