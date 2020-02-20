Two burglaries from stables

Police are appealing to two seperate incidents of burglary that took place at two stables in Ipswich and Mildenhall.

The first took place at some point between Wednesday 5 February at 5pm and 7.30am on Thursday 6 February at paddocks on Sproughton Road in Ipswich.

The suspect(s) forced entry to multiple stables located in paddocks on the outskirts of town with an untidy search conducted and heavy damage caused to the wooden structures and a bridle and halters stolen.

The second incident took place on Friday 7 February at some point between 7:30am and 8:45pm on the same day at a stables on Holywell Row near Mildenhall.

During hours of darkness entry has been made to the stables storage building and while inside the suspects have stolen 10 riding saddles.

Anyone who has knowledge of the incidents, saw any suspicious activity or has knowledge of the whereabouts of the items stolen should contact police, quoting crime reference 37/7886/20 for the first and 37/8550/20 for the second.

