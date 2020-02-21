CCTV appeal - Bury St Edmunds

Police are appealing for help to identify two men they want to speak to in connection with a incident of theft in Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened on Wednesday 5 February at about 3.45pm when two males went into Homebase on Easlea Road in the town.

One individual selected a three drawer storage unit. Numerous smoke and CO2 detectors were then placed within the drawers with just the storage unit paid for at the checkout - both have left the store failing to pay for all of the alarms concealed within the drawers.

Anyone who recognises the males in the CCTV images should contact Suffolk Police quoting reference number 37/9249/20.

