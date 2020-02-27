Stowmarket RTC appeal

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 27th February 2020 11:12

Accident sign

Stowmarket RTC appeal

Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision that occurred on St Edmunds Road in Stowmarket.

It took place at approximately 10:55pm on Saturday 15 February 2020. The collision involved a blue Fiat 500 car and a 16 year old male pedestrian who was taken to Addenbrookes hospital by ambulance where he remains for treatment to a serious head injury. He is in a conscious and stable condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, including those with dash cam footage are asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting CAD reference 415 of 15 February 2020 or crime reference 37/9906/20. Local residents that have CCTV cameras capturing the collision or anyone involved prior, during or after the incident are also asked to contact the police.

