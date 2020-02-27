  • Bookmark this page

Man arrested in connection with Ipswich fire

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 27th February 2020 15:04

A man has been arrested in connection with a fire that took place earlier yesterday (Sunday 23 February) in Ipswich.

 

Police and fire crews attended the former Tolly Cobbold Brewery in Cliff Quay after receiving reports of a fire at about 4.35pm.

 

Surrounding roads were closed as crews tackled the blaze.

 

A 29 year old male was arrested later in the evening on suspicion of arson and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he remains.

 

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious activity at around the time of the fire should contact Ipswich police, quoting crime reference 37/11543/20.

 

 

 

 

 

 

