Appeal after man is seriously assaulted

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in Ipswich.

Officers were called at 12.15am, today, Sunday 23 February, following reports that a man in his 40s had been assaulted outside Kebabpizza in St Matthews Street.

Police were on the scene very quickly and found a man lying on the ground. He was taken to hospital by an ambulance after he sustained serious and life-threatening injuries.

A cordon was temporarily put in place while initial enquiries were carried out.

Three males have been arrested in relation to this incident on suspicion of assault and are currently being detained at Martelsham Police Investigation Centre. They are aged between 16 and 36.

Police are appealing for witnesses that may have been in St Matthews Street area between 12.10am and 12.25am.



There will be additional police presence in the area during today to provide reassurance to members of the public.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a group of males in the area shortly prior to or after the incident in the area, should contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD reference 8 of today, 23 February 2020.

