Man dies following serious assault

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 25th February 2020 08:46

Police

Man dies following serious assault

A 45-year-old man has died following a serious assault in Ipswich at the weekend.

Officers were called at 12.15am yesterday, Sunday 23 February, following reports that a man had been assaulted outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street.

Police were on the scene very quickly and found a man lying on the ground and administered first aid until paramedics arrived. He was taken to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition, where he sadly died earlier today, Monday 24 February.

Three males, aged 16, 36 and 27, were arrested later in the morning yesterday on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.



The 36-year-old man and the 27-year-old man were subsequently released on bail and are both due to return to police on Friday 20 March.

The 16-year-old boy was further arrested in custody on suspicion of murder and has subsequently been released on police bail until Saturday 21 March.

Officers arrested a further 16-year-old boy on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm yesterday evening. He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he remains for questioning and has also been further arrested on suspicion of murder while in custody.



This afternoon, officers arrested another 16-year-old boy on suspicion of murder and he too has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.



All five suspects reside in Ipswich.



Additional officers are working in the area to provide reassurance to the local community and those working and visiting the town. In addition, the Ipswich Central Safer Neighbourhood team have been visiting local businesses and key community partners.



Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw a group of males in the area prior to, or immediately after the incident, should contact the Major Investigation Team, quoting crime reference number: 11426/20.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.