Published: 26th February 2020 08:45

Three suspects re-arrested

Three teenage boys have been re-arrested tonight (Tuesday 25 February) on suspicion of murder.

The three 16-year-old teenagers had been arrested following the incident and subsequently released on police bail.

Officers were called at 12.15am on Sunday 23 February, following reports that a man had been assaulted outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich.



Police were on the scene very quickly and found a man lying on the ground and administered first aid until paramedics arrived. He was taken to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition, where he sadly died yesterday, Monday 24 February.

A Home Office Post Mortem examination was conducted today, Tuesday 25 February.

The deceased, who was aged 45-years-old, has not yet been formally identified.

Two further males, aged 36 and 27, were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. They were subsequently released on bail and are both due to return to police on Friday 20 March.

All five suspects reside in Ipswich.

Superintendent Kerry Cutler, Policing Commander for Ipswich, said: "We understand this incident has caused concern in the local community, so as a result additional police patrols will continue in the area to provide reassurance to residents.

"This investigation is complex and has meant we have needed to undertake a number of enquiries since the incident. We are extremely grateful to the local residents and businesses in the area for their patience as our officers continue go about their work.

"We currently believe we have identified everyone who was involved in the incident and so are not looking to trace any further suspects.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim following his tragic death."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw a group of males in the area prior to, or immediately after the incident, should contact the Major Investigation Team, quoting crime reference number: 11426/20.

