Drug warrants executed in west Suffolk

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 26th February 2020 16:03

Police

Drug warrants executed in west Suffolk

Police have made two arrests after three drug warrants were executed in the west of the county last week.

On 18 February officers conducted a warrant at a property on Bell Lane in Barton Mills. A quantity of cannabis was seized which has resulted in a 35 year old male receiving a caution.



On 19 February officers conducted a warrant at a property on Betony Walk in Haverhill. Two males, in their 40s, were located in the property, and following an extensive search no drugs were located.

Elsewhere, on the 21 February officers conducted a warrant at Maundy Close in Bury St Edmunds where they seized a large quantity of cash, cannabis and unopened perfume and aftershave bottles which are believed to be stolen.

A 29 year old female from Bury was arrested on suspicion being concerned in supplying controlled drug, suspicion of money laundering and suspicion of handling stolen goods. While a 29 year old male was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis, suspicion of money laundering and suspicion of handling stolen goods. Both suspects were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.



PC Christien Williams from Mildenhall police said: "This operation targeted those who are involved in drug-related activity in the west of the county and beyond. This was an intelligence-led operation with a number of officers working together in order to disrupt and pursue criminals, to protect our communities from harm.

"We remain committed to disrupting drug activity in the west of the county and across the rest of the county, and anyone found dealing in drugs will be dealt with robustly.



"The supply and dealing of illegal drugs will not be tolerated and residents can be reassured that any information passed to police will be acted on."



Anyone concerned about drug related activity in their neighbourhood should contact police on 101, or you can provide any information anonymously by calling the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.