Man dies following collision

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 2nd March 2020 14:19

A man has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Gazeley at the end of last week.

Police were called at 12.25pm on Friday 21 February to reports of an incident in Moulton Road, outside Gazeley Stud, where a blue Nissan Note had come off the road and gone into a pond.

A 91-year-old man was rescued from the water and taken to West Suffolk Hospital, where he sadly died yesterday (Monday 24 February).

Pending formal Coroner's inquest proceedings, the deceased has been identified as Reginald Gardner, from Moulton.

Any witnesses, or anyone who saw a car matching the description above in the area of the collision immediately prior to it, is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference CAD 132 of 21 February.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

