How to Settle Divorce Quickly

Author: Marius West Published: 26th February 2020 09:07

One of the difficult things is to negotiate the settlement with your ex in the divorce. When people get married, they feel a sense of responsibility for the well-being of their spouses. But divorce can eradicate this loyalty and makes us protect our interests. No matter, how caring and respectful your ex was. Everything changes once divorce proceedings are underway. So, focus on hiring one of the best Divorce Solicitors in UK. In this article, we will share tips that will help you reach a negotiated agreement.

Do Not Focus on Positions

After divorce papers, there is nothing more important than settlement negotiations. It is the right time for you to focus on your main interest. When it comes to negotiations, focusing on positions is like drawing a line in the sand. From the start of the negotiations, you just need to focus on the interest that you want to satisfy.

For example, you satisfy to pay just $1500 a month in alimony. But your spouse wants no less than $2500 a month. In this scenario, no resolution will take place for both of you. Moreover, it can blow your entire divorce case. So, you need to set the basis for your position. You need to focus on making a settlement that will not blow your budget and reasonably managing the situation. Your spouse just wants to pay utilities and house rent so she can complete her studies. After analyzing the situation, there are chances of a solution in the negotiation process.

Hard Bargaining

Beware of hard bargaining during your proceedings. It can be helpful if the other party is willing to bend. However, in most of the cases, the hard-bargaining approach can break the settlement negotiations. Well, it sounds great and it can be effective in some situations.

Do Not Destroy Relationship with Other Side

Having a strong relationship with the other side even after the divorce is beneficial. If you have kids, then your ex is going to always be the parent of the kids. You need to have a good relationship with each other. What about legal custody? And child support claim? In such cases, you need to support each other as parents in the future.

I can understand that your marriage has ended but not the relationship. It still exists even after the termination of the marriage. After destroying the relationships, the chances of positive settlement negotiations are very poor.

Recognize the Other Side's Emotions & Perceptions

You need to understand the emotions and perceptions of the other side. If you are unable to do so, then you cannot negotiate properly in the case. I am not saying that perceptions can lead to

agreeing or not agreeing with the other side. By understanding the emotions, you can think more creatively on how to respond and resolve the settlement. I have seen that many parties sacrifice financial gain to satisfy their emotional needs.

Control Your Emotions

It is also important to control your own emotions throughout the process. Your ex can take advantage of your emotional side because they will know how to trigger it. Losing your emotions can lead to a breakdown in settlement negotiations.

Unfair Agreements Due to Informational Disparity

I have seen that a party gets an unfair divorce agreement due to a lack of information. Information is really important to negotiate a fair divorce settlement. Sometimes the party comes happy on the agreement - when in reality the deal is a total loss. That is why; it is important to be patient throughout the process and your priority should be your interest. A good attorney will analyze the facts and will apply them to the law.

