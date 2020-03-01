Three teenage boys charged with murder

Author: Marius West Published: 1st March 2020 08:42

Three teenage boys have been charged with the murder of a man in Ipswich.

Officers were called at 12.15am on Sunday 23 February, following reports that a man had been assaulted outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street in the town.



Police were on the scene very quickly and found a man lying on the ground and administered first aid until paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition, where he sadly died on Monday 24 February. Police launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Pending formal Coroner's inquest proceedings, the deceased man has been identified as 45-year-old Richard Day from Ipswich.

Three 16-year-old teenage boys, who all reside in Ipswich, were arrested following the incident and subsequently released on police bail. Yesterday, Tuesday, the three teenagers were re-arrested on suspicion of murder. They were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre to be questioned by detectives and today, Wednesday 26 February, all three have been charged with murder.

The three males are due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow, Thursday 27 February.

Two further males, aged 36 and 27, were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm. They were subsequently released on bail and both are due to return to police on Friday 20 March.

