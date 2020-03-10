Three teenagers appear at court and two other suspects are told they will face no further police action

Three teenagers have appeared at court charged with murder following the death of a man in Ipswich at the weekend.

Officers were called at 12.15am on Sunday 23 February, following reports that a man had been assaulted outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street in the town.

Police were on the scene very quickly and found a man lying on the ground and administered first aid until paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition, where he sadly died on Monday 24 February. Police launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Pending formal Coroner's inquest proceedings, the deceased man has been identified as 45-year-old Richard Day from Ipswich.

Three 16-year-old teenage boys, who all reside in Ipswich, were arrested following the incident and subsequently released on police bail.

On Tuesday 25 February, the three teenagers were re-arrested on suspicion of murder. They were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre to be questioned by detectives and on Wednesday 26 February, all three were charged with murder and remanded to appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court yesterday, Thursday 27 February.

Magistrates committed the three teenagers to Ipswich Crown Court where they appeared later the same day and were remanded in custody pending a next hearing on Monday 11 May. A trial was also fixed to Monday 13 July.

Two men, aged 36 and 27, who were arrested in connection with the incident on Sunday 23 February and were released on police bail, will now face no further police action at this time.

