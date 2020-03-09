CCTV appeal - attempted robbery in Bury St Edmunds

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 9th March 2020 12:07

CCTV

Police are appealing for help to identify a man they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted robbery in Bury St Edmunds.

The incident took place on Friday 21 February at about 8.15pm at Hardwick Convenience Store in Home Farm Lane. A man, who was in possession of a knife, entered the shop and demanded cash be placed in a bag.

The offender left after he was told there was not much cash available and was also denied lottery scratch cards. No items were stolen.

Officers would like to speak to the man depicted in the CCTV images in connection with the incident.

He was dressed all in black, including a black hat, black snood or scarf covering his face, a black leather jacket, black trousers and dark coloured shoes. He was also carrying a black leather satchel bag.

Anyone who recognises the man, saw anything suspicious or has any knowledge of the incident should contact Suffolk Police, quoting reference number 37/11186/20

